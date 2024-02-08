'Emptiness on display' - Kpessa-Whyte on Bawumia's address

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Research Fellow at the University of Ghana Legon, has taken a swipe at the vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following his recent policy address towards the upcoming polls.



The vice president, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party,(NPP) on February 7, 2024, in a public address revealed his intention to abolish certain taxes like e-levy, emission levy and bet taxes, the same taxes initiated under his administration.



According to Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, it is very strange for a politician to campaign against his own policies while still in office; adding that he considers the action of the vice president as emptiness on display.



He asserted that the vice president and his government inflicted pain on citizens by introducing punitive taxes and has now turned around to sweet talk Ghanaians on the abolishment of the same taxes.



In a statement shared on X on February 7, 2024, the research fellow stated, "I have never seen any politician campaign against his own policies while still in power. You imposed pains on us through punitive taxes, and now you have the effrontery to blackmail us by claiming you will abolish the taxes when we make you president."



“Emptiness on display!” he exclaimed.



