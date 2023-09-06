Employees of Ecobank touch lives of inmates of five facilities across Ghana

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

Some 1,264 employees of Ecobank have touched the lives of inmates of five major facilities in three regions across the country.



The employees through their maiden Ecobank Employee Volunteerism initiative presented assorted items worth GHS280,000 to inmates of the Weija leprosarium, the Madina Pentecost hospital, the Dodowa Potters Village, all in the Greater Accra Region, the Sekondi Prisons in the Western Region and the Suntreso Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



On the day, the employees presented water tanks, pumps, detergents, etc. to the Weija Leprosarium, settled medical bills for expectant mothers, new mothers, and needy children at the Church of Pentecost Hospital at Madina and the Suntreso Hospital in Kumasi as well as food items, stationery, used clothing and shoes, malaria and typhoid test kits, toiletries and detergents to the Potter’s Village at Dodowa.



The bank also presented a visitors’ shed and provided medical supplies, furniture, toiletries, detergents, a sewing machine and food to female inmates of the Sekondi Prisons including the payment of 1-year medical bills for 3 critically ill inmates of the prisons.



Under this initiative, Ecobank employees are expected to make cash and kind contributions annually, aimed at making donations to identifiable institutions in deprived communities around the country with the bank supplementing all such contributions, as part of its broader corporate social responsibilities (CSR) activities for the year.



Joana Mensah, the Acting Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana stressed that the bank, in line with its overall corporate vision, remains committed to playing an important role in the communities, as a meaningful contribution to the development of the African continent.



According to her, the programme gives the entity the unique opportunity to partly execute an important social contract that exists between it and its stakeholders as part of its CSR.



Though the bank has over the thirty years made corporate donations and engaged in several CSR programmes, the Ag MD however noted that this was different.



“Today’s ceremony, however, is different, in that it involves the mobilisation of some 1,264 employees in Ghana to make personal contributions for this event,” Joana Mensah said.



According to her, CSR has assumed great importance in all dynamic and progressive institutions the world over, with most stakeholder groupings expecting organisations to behave ethically and be more socially responsible.



She added that Ecobank employees in Ghana have agreed to engage in projects that will impact positively on the social needs of deprived individuals and institutions in the local communities.



Emphasizing that Ecobank remains committed to actively participating in the development and well-being of the communities it operates in, she said the Employee Volunteerism Initiative would henceforth form part of its CSR programmes.



On his part, the head of public relations (PR) at Ecobank, Nickson Amoah Awuah explained that the contributions by the employees were voluntary, adding that they were happy to take the initiative aside from the numerous interventions being made by the institution.



He urged other corporate bodies, organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture of Ecobank by similarly extending a hand of support to the less privileged and needy in society.



The head of PR was hopeful that the gesture shown by the entity wouldn’t just be a one-off event but maintained in the coming years.



