Emergency repair works to commence on Community 18 Bridge Tunnel - Roads ministry

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that it will commence emergency repair works on the Community 18 Bridge Tunnel on the Tema Motorway.



According to a statement by the ministry, the repair works on the Community 18-Borteyman underpass will begin on Sunday, September 10, 2023.



This development comes as a response to the necessity of addressing structural concerns and maintaining the integrity of the Community 18 Bridge Tunnel, the statement said.



As a result, the ministry has urged the public to adhere to the provided safety protocols during the conduction period.



“The Ghana Highway Authority is therefore appealing to the motoring public to cooperate with the engineers of the Bridge Maintenance unit by adhering to the traffic management systems to be put in place while the repair works are ongoing.



“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” parts of the statement read.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Below is the full statement by the Ministry of Roads and Highways







NW/AE



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown







