Embrace your role as nation builders - Jefferson Sackey urges Ghanaian influencers

Regional News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian social media influencers have been urged to use their various social media platforms to promote positive awareness, to enhance their self-development and that of the nation.



The Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Jefferson Sackey, gave this advice while speaking at the 2023 Influencers Conference at the Ecobank Head Office Auditorium in Accra over the weekend.



“As influencers, you are leaders of your many followers. Your social media activities could add value to you and your society if used wisely.



“... your engagement in meaningful discussions can bridge gaps, cultivate understanding, and drive consensus on critical matters, contributing to the overall growth and harmony of our nation,” he said.



Sackey, who is also a parliamentary candidate aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, warned the youth to be careful of what they do in cyberspace, explaining that from their social media posts, comments, and tweets, opinions could be formed about their characters and disposition to issues and people.



He was speaking on the topic, "The Role of Social Media Influencers in National Development.”



The Influencers’ Conference is a forum that assembles public relations professionals, bloggers, vloggers, celebrities, and others within the creative arts and media industry – to reach and touch issues affecting our society.



It is a platform where change-makers, ready-made and upcoming influencers are taken and made marketable in an environment where they build deeper understanding, connect, and share experiences.



During an open session, the UN Resident Coordinator to Ghana, Charles Abani, and Jefferson Sackey, took questions from participating influencers.







Charles Abani enjoined the youth to make the best use of the opportunity to learn more about optimizing the benefits of social media.



He underscored the capability of social media to transform businesses and lives.



He charged the youth to always nurture positive thoughts and harness the power of social networking to transform lives.



According to Jefferson Sackey, the government acknowledges the impact of the new media, powered by the internet, and is therefore partnering with stakeholders to ensure its positive use to promote education.



















