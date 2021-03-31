Embrace gov’t burden-sharing strategy so we enjoy together – Gabby begs Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has asked Ghanaians to embrace the burden-sharing concept of 2021.



According to him, this will help the country reap together the benefits of defeating COVID-19 and boosting growth.



He indicates that Investor Confidence is back in the country because Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his economic management team has steered Ghana’s economy through the extraordinary difficulties of 2020.



“Akufo-Addo & his economic management team have steered Ghana’s economy thru the extraordinary difficulties of 2020. Let’s embrace the burden-sharing concept of 2021 to reap together the benefits of defeating covid-19 & boosting growth. Investor confidence is back. Ride with it.”



The government of Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has introduced taxes to ensure that the country comes back to its feet after the country was plunged into hardship in 2020 after COVID-19 hit the country very hard.



Among the taxes are Covid-19 Health Levy, Road Toll increases, Gaming Tax, Sanitation and pollution Levy(Bola Tax), 1% Increase in NHIL, 1% increase in Vat flat rate, ESLA, Financial sector clean up Levy 5%.