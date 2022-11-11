Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks down strategies for win in General Secretary race, 2024 polls

Politics of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With a rich profile and experience in party politics, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is ready to battle the likes of, Fifi Kwettey, Peter Boamah Otukonor and any others for the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, the General Secretary Aspirant told Edward Smith Anamale that he believes his history in the party and relations with all ranks of the party gives him a unique advantage over his contenders.



Is that enough though? What are his plans to get to delegates with his message?

These and other issues regarding election 2024, parliament, his relationship with his contenders among other things featured in this edition of Election Desk.



The full interview airs on Monday, November 14, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch excerpts of the full interview here:



