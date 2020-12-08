General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Ellembelle Polls: Kofi-Buah and Bonzoh unite after elections

NDC incumbent MP, Emmanuel Armah Buah and NPP's Kwasi Bonzoh

The beauty of politics came to play once again once again when the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the just ended elections, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh approached his NDC opponent and incumbent MP, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah to congratulate him on his victory.



Mr.Bonzoh who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, conferred with Mr. Armah Buah in a brotherly manner for more than 30 minutes.



Mr. Bonzoh described his loss as the "sweetest defeat" since he started contesting Mr. Buah in 2012.



He was full of mixed feelings as he boldly declared the forces within his party which had worked against his victory.



Mr. Buah said his victory was a continuation of the Ellembelle Development train which started in 2009 to fastrack the socio-economic transformation of the District.



He mentioned major developmental projects to be executed such as the Adoabo free point should the NDC be declared winner of the polls.



Mr. Buah added that the asphalt overlay in the District will be continued to give the the area a total facelift.



He said the NDC was ready to steer the wheel and better the living conditions of Ghanaians.



Mr.Armah-Kofi Buah also had words of admonition for his opponent in a tete a tete conversation.



Although the office of the Electoral Commission was yet to officially declare winner in the Ellembelle Parliamentary elections, provisional results pegs the NDC candidate at 32,110 votes and the NPP Candidate at 23,999 votes.



