Ellembelle: Ngabawe Basic School in need of educational facilities

Regional News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Ngabawe D/A Primary School, a suburb of Adubrim in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region is in dire need of educational facilities.



Since the establishment of Ngabawe D/A Primary School, it has not seen any improvement.



During a visit to the school by Daniel Kaku, it was observed that the school doesn't have desks; a situation compelling pupils to sit on the floor to study.



It also observed that they used mud and bamboo to construct the school building.



Ngabawe which is a predominantly cocoa growing area has not been connected to the national electricity grid.



It was also observed that teachers and other residents in the community climb hills and tall trees before they could make and receive calls.



It again revealed that trained teachers have been refusing postings to teach in the school due to the poor nature and the telecommunications network in the area.



The road network leading to the community is an eyesore and very deplorable.



The Chief of Ngabawe community, Nana Atiemo who spoke to Daniel Kaku, expressed worry about the situation which is affecting the academic performance of the school adding that successive governments have neglected them.



"Ngabawe is a cocoa farming community and since the establishment of the Primary School, no government has provided us with any classroom block, we the community members suffered to use bamboo and mud to construct this Primary School. We have been complaining about the structure and it seems we are not part of Ghana meanwhile we produce a lot of cocoa and other cash crops for the country," he lamented.



"As you can see for yourself, the school doesn't have furniture, some of the children sit on the floor whiles others bring chairs from their houses to sit on to study. The teachers too don't have a place to sit; the headmaster's office is very terrible and because of the bad nature of the school, teachers always refuse to stay here to teach, adding that when they come they don't stay in the school for a long time."



Nana Atiemo who is also the Aiyinasi District Cocoa Chief Farmer took the opportunity and appealed to government and other companies to urgently come to their aid by constructing a new classroom block for the community.



"We are appealing and begging government to come and support us, we are also appealing to Ghana Gas Company and Adamus Mining Company to come and build a new classroom block for us because our children are suffering, we beg them", he pleaded.



On the issue of the road network and other social amenities, Nana Atiemo beseeched government and other telecommunications companies to help them.



"In fact, here too we don't have network to make calls, our road network to this place is also very terrible and therefore appeal to the MP and DCE to come and support us," Nana Atiemo added.