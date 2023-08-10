Ellembelle MP worried over state of development in Western Region

Politics of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has expressed worry over the state of infrastructural development in the Region.



Buah, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, said the Region was lagging in terms of infrastructural development such as roads, hospitals, and schools which needed urgent attention.



He raised the concern when he addressed participants at a public forum, in Takoradi, which was organized by Parliament as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fourth republican Parliament.



Buah described the Western Region as the breadbasket of the country and deserved its fair share of the national cake.



The MP said: “In a Region that just this year gave Ghana GHC1.4 billion from oil proceeds, we say developing the Western Region is in the interest of the country”.



He, therefore, appealed to policymakers to expedite actions and institute measures to enhance the socio-economic development and improve upon the living standards of the people.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, acknowledged the developmental gaps in the Region, and said efforts were being made by the government to address such challenges.