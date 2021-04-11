Ellembelle District Police Commander is dead

Regional News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The District Police Commander of Ellembelle District in the Western Region, Superintendent of Police (SP) Thomas Bayor is reportedly dead, sources tell www.ghanaweb.com.



The sad news happened in the late hours of Saturday, April 10, 2021.



According to the report, he battled with illness days before passing on.



Late SP Thomas Bayor died at the Cape Coast Interberton Hospital in the Central Region.



Sources within the police service say he was first admitted at the Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital in Ellembelle District before being transferred to Cape Coast Interberton Hospital.



"When we went to see him last time at the Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres hospital, he was under oxygen. For privacy I can disclose what killed him but I'm sure the family will make it public so please let us forget about what killed him and sympathize with his family. Late SP Thomas Bayor has children. He is a Northerner", a close friend of late SP Thomas Bayor told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent.



The late SP Thomas Bayor was posted to Ellembelle District as the District Commander in early 2017.



Late SP Thomas Bayor was a staunch Chelsea FC in England fan and he was sometimes heard on a locally-based West End Radio in the Ellembelle District as a sports analyst.



Confirming the sad news, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah said he died after a short illness.



He described the news as a very bad one for the entire Ellembelle District.



"I've just been informed of the passing of the Ellembele District Police Commander Thomas Bayor. A very sad news indeed for us in Ellembelle," he stated.



"Commander Bayor demystified all the typical police stereotypes. He was with the youth, he was with the chiefs and elders, he was at our community events including weddings, funerals and sports. He was also a no-nonsense police officer who was not afraid to speak his mind,” the MP eulogised.



"His deep ties to the Ellembelle communities always gave him the right intelligence to get the bad guys. The people of Ellembelle will more than anything miss his constant presence and dedication to the service of his fellow man. May God keep your soul Mr B", he added.



The mortal of the late SP Thomas Bayor has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Interberton Hospital morgue.