Ellembelle DCE to drag six to court over ‘disparaging, defamatory’ petition, radio comments

General News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some five members of the New Patriotic Party in the Ellembelle constituency have been served notice to retract and apologize to the District Chief Executive of the area, Kwasi Bonzoh over some defamatory comments they made against him in their petition to the presidency demanding his removal.



The five persons, namely Bernard Cobbinah, Joseph Cudjoe, Matthew Kwaw Mensah, Paul Attabiah and Rahman Salifu as well as Pro-NPP group, Concerned NPP Youth have been given seven days to act on the dictates of the notice or face legal action.



In a letter of notice sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwasi Bonzoh observed elements of defamation in the petition dated November 3, 2022.



He also noted that the aforementioned persons in various media engagements made allegations that sought to injure his hard-won reputation.



According to him the content of the petition and subsequent media engagements were “derogatory, disparaging and defamatory”



Kwasi Bonzoh through his lawyers has thus given them seven days to retract and apologize and also refrain from making unfounded statements about him in the future.



He warned that he will resort to the court to seek redress if they fail to act in accordance with the dictates of the petition.



“Take notice that we are under further instructions to demand that you RETRACT the said defamatory statements and or publications within SEVEN DAYS of receipt of this letter.



“Further, we demand you to render an UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY to our client via the same medium with which you published and or caused to be published the said defamatory statements, that, upon your failure and or neglect to cease, desist and or retract the said defamatory statements and render an apology for same, we have our client’s full instructions to commence legal action against you, and without further recourse to you," a letter addressed by the legal representatives of the DCE said.



Read the full statement below







