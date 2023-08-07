Ellembelle DCE presents cheques to first batch of beneficiaries of scholarship scheme

Regional News of Monday, 7 August 2023

The Ellembelle District Assembly has begun the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of its flagship education program dubbed the “Ellembelle District Scholarship Scheme”.



On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle presented cheques to the first batch of beneficiaries who are students of various tertiary institutions in the Western and Central Regions.



Addressing the students during the presentation, Kwasi Bonzoh reminded them of the need to be studious and disciplined in their various institutions.



He jogged their minds to the fact that the scholarship is performance-based and that the renewal of their packages is subject to the academic performance they produce in their respective institutions.



Kwasi Bonzoh encouraged the students to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn around the fortunes of their respective families.



He also expressed gratitude to Ghana Gas for supporting the project and encouraged other companies in the district to come on board.



“Don’t take it for granted that because you’ve received it this year, you will receive it again next year. If you don’t perform academically, we will draw. We want to make sure that next year we will pay your full tuition fee because that is the essence of the scholarship. Our part is the tuition fee and your parents will take care of the rest”, he said.



Kwasi Bonzoh used the opportunity to disabuse the minds of the beneficiary students and the good people of Ellembelle that the scholarship scheme was introduced for political expediency.



He emphasized that the objective of the scheme is to aid brilliant but needy children in the district to enjoy tertiary education and ensure availability of teachers for schools in deprived communities which will have an overarching impact on the state of education in the Ellembele district.



The first-round disbursement saw 160 tertiary students from various communities in the Ellembelle receiving tuition fees from the assembly. It is expected that beneficiaries of institutions in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions will receive their package this week.



Overall, 420 students are expected to benefit from the GH₵1.1million fund generated for the first phase of the project.



