Electoral Commission releases 2024 election calendar

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission (EC), as part of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, has released a list of a series of key events it will undertake, dailyguidenetwork.com reports.



According to the EC, nominations for candidates will be accepted from September 9 to 13, marking a significant milestone in the political calendar.



Following this, the balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper is scheduled for September 23, 2024, with parliamentary balloting taking place the following day, on September 24, 2024.



The EC aims to expedite the announcement of the 2024 presidential poll results within three days of the voting process, provided all goes as planned.



Also, the voter registration exercise is scheduled for May 7 to May 27, 2024, followed by a nationwide effort to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.



Ahead of the registration exercise too, a comprehensive 56-day public education campaign will run from April 1 to May 26, 2024, to ensure widespread awareness and participation.



The EC plans to present the provisional voters' register to political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, and conduct an exhibition of the register from July 15 to 24, 2024.



The final voters' register is slated to be submitted to political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.



Additionally, the EC intends to hold meetings with stakeholders beyond political parties and engage the public through its "Let the Citizen Know" series, as outlined in the schedule.



In parallel, the EC will facilitate Special Voting for selected professionals on December 2, five days ahead of the main polls.



This provision is primarily for security agencies and accredited media practitioners who will be on duty during the election on December 7, 2024.



While all dates are subject to review, sources emphasize the EC's commitment to ensuring timely declaration of the presidential results within a maximum of three days.



Regional collation centres will also play a crucial role in announcing results at the regional level, according to sources.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



