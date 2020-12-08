General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Electoral Commission can’t declare results within 24 hours as announced – NDC

Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The Electoral Commission (EC) will not be able to declare results of the elections within the 24-hour time frame, the Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.



Prior to the elections, the EC said the presidential election results will be declared within 24 hours after polls.



But during a press conference at the headquarters of the NDC in Accra on Tuesday, December 8, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the EC has not even received results from a single constituency at its headquarters to be able to declare the result within the 24-hour timeline.



Therefore, he said it will not be possible for the election management body to announce the results.



They haven’t even invited our agents into the EC’s strong room,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah said.



He further alleged that there is an ongoing attempt by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the elections with the support of the EC.



His claim was supported by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi.



Sammy Gyamfi noted that no number of schemes will prevent the presidential candidate of the NDC from winning the elections.

