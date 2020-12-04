Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Elections are about counting, not cutting heads – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned Ghanaian electorates about the need to maintain peace and tranquility before, during, and after the December 7 polls.



The former president who will face electorates one more time to seek another term in office on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is convinced that per his experiences, elections are about counting votes and not cutting heads.



Speaking at the 3rd high-level Peace Pact ceremony on presidential elections organized by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), John Mahama said; “As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation. Elections are about counting heads, not cutting heads. And so, we will work towards peace.”



While acknowledging some recent happenings which according to him, remained unresolved under the Akufo-Addo-led government, John Mahama mentioned the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, deployment of the military to the Volta Region, amongst others.



“Let us strive to prevent the violence of the past, particularly as witnessed in early 2019 during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections, which till date has gone unpunished,” he said.



Adding that; “The events of Ayawaso West Wuogon are fresh in our minds. The administration’s refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting an Honourable Member of Parliament and injuring scores of people remain one of the darkest days in our democratic history.”



“Reckless remarks by leading members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogun were just a dress rehearsal for the actual election, do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election,” John Mahama added.



John Mahama further pledged on behalf of his party to maintain peace throughout the electoral process.



“We have done it before, and we can do it again! Let us on Monday exorcize the ghost of Ayawaso West Wuogon. I am John Dramani Mahama and I stand for peace. Let there be peace in Ghana before, during, and after the elections.”





