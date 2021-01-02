General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Election prediction is for the small pastors, I’ve graduated to picking leaders – Owusu Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry

General Overseer of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah says he has decided to quit prophesying or predicting election outcomes.



Making his intentions known, he said the time has come for him to focus solely on choosing the country’s leaders.



According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, God has elevated him to the next level, hence his decision to leave election prediction for ‘smaller pastors’.



“Last year, I prophesied that the NDC will head to the Supreme Court. When I said it, Ghanaians took it for a ride but now look at what is happening. From now onwards, anytime I’ll come out with a prophecy, I’ll be choosing a president. I won’t talk much. Whoever insults me will be ignored. God has taken me to higher levels. I’ll leave the election prediction to the small pastors and I’ll chose presidents. I’ll delay in prophesying to see what other prophets will say. They all wait for me to speak so they can have something to say. They are all copy cats. I’m the pacesetter when it comes to prophecies in Ghana,” he stated during a 31st watch night service at his church.



Among other prophecies revealed at his church, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted that the NDC will lose the 2020 election petition.



The man of God has always touted himself as the pioneer of election prophecies in Ghana.



He stated in an interview with Okay FM, in August 2020 that since 1996, none of his prophecies on elections and other national issues had gone wrong.

