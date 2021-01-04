General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Election Protest: Zanetor Rawlings, other 19 NDC MPs court case adjourned

The adjournment came as a result of the MPs failing to show up in court

Court has been forced to adjourn a case against some twenty minority Members of Parliament (MP) charged over their march to the Electoral Commission (EC) head office.



The adjournment, although without a new set date, came as a result of the MPs failing to show up in court.



The police prosecutor on Monday indicated his readiness to proceed with the case, however, none of the accused persons or their lawyers were present.



The charged minority MPs walked from Parliament to the EC Head Office and broke through a police barricade to present a petition to the EC on December 22, 2020.



The police in a statement of offence accused the minority MPs of failing to notify the police before holding a special event contrary to sections 1, 2 and 9 of the Public Order Act.



Also, the NDC MPS were charged with unlawful assembly contrary to section 202 of the Criminal Offences Act.



“You are hereby commanded in the name of the republic to appear before this court at Accra on the 4th of January 2021,” the summons distributed in the pigeonholes (shelves) of each of the 20 MPs read.



The MPs are Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini, Kwabena Minta Akando, Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.



Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor, was also charged with the same offence.



MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak had earlier indicated that his minority colleagues will not honour a police summon served on them to appear before the Accra Circuit Court.

