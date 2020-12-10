General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Election Prophecy battle: Owusu Bempah floors Nigel Gaisie, Badu Kobi

Owusu Bempah predicted victory for Nana Akufo-Addo

The 2020 elections may have been the physical act of ballots being cast, counted and collated but there certainly was a spiritual twist to it.



While the main battle was between the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, there was the relatively small but interesting battle between pro-NDC prophets and a prophet who aligns with the NPP.



The 2020 elections pitted two of three of the country’s widely-known prophets in the country against the other as they offered different prophecies on the outcome of the election.



Standing on one side of the ring is Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Chapel with Prophet Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie at the other corner.



Owusu Bempah, a known sympathizer of the NPP on countless number of occasions predicted victory for Nana Akufo-Addo.



At some point, his attacks on John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress made it seem like he was doing the bidding of his party and candidate Akufo-Addo than actually relaying a message from God.



His reputation and integrity saw a further hit after his prophecy on the US election came to nought.



He contested that but his critics maintained that he indeed predicted victory for Trump.



“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it's getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it.”



“I’m surprised some prophets are saying that John Mahama will win the elections. Nana Akufo-Addo is still on the seat, he has not left it. In 2016, I saw the seat being empty. John Mahama was not on the seat. The prophecies going around shows that some people don’t see things before they speak but as for me, I only speak when it has been revealed to me,” he said on Net2 TV on November 30.



Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie were on the side of the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama.



They both claimed to have received revelations from God that Mahama was going to return to the Jubilee House and run the affairs of the country for another four years.



“I didn’t want to say anything for Ghanaians to say I’m lying, but I can see John Mahama’s victory coming, it’s going to shock people and nothing can change it”, Nigel Gaisie told Kofi TV in October.



Badu Kobi’s reputation was heavily bruised by his failed prophecy on the US elections so he was perhaps counting on this one to go in his favour.



Fortunately for Owusu Bempah and unfortunately for Gaisie and Badu Kobi, the returning officer of the Presidential election in Ghana, Jean Mensa announced the result of the December 7 polls with Nana Akufo-Addo winning the race.



Akufo-Addo won with 6,730,413, representing 51.595% of total votes cast while John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% of votes cast.



The result of the elections means that Owusu Bempah’s prophecy came to pass while that Gaisie and Badu Kobi failed.













