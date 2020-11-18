General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Desk: Here’s how Ghana Police intends to protect life and property on December 7

play videoSuperintendent Sheila Abayie-Buckman speaking to Daniel Oduro on Election Desk

The role of the security services in ensuring a transparent, free and fair elections in any jurisdiction can never be underestimated. And this is why the role of the Ghana Police Service in the upcoming December 7 elections is critical in ensuring that the country does not plunge into chaos.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abayie-Buckman says her outfit is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there is peace before, during and after the December polls.



She maintains that the Inspector General of Police has tasked the over 60,000 persons drafted into Election Security Task Force to carry out their duties without fear or favour.



She further asserted that the chaos that erupted during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019 will not repeat itself on December 7.



“Majority of the people have the confidence and trust in our preparedness. We cannot use Ayawaso as a yardstick for the general elections. The general elections have been constituted since 1992. There have been incidents, yes but Ayawaso should not reflect the entire totality of presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana. Although we have policed several elections in this country, we take every election as a different event,” Superintendent Sheila Abayie-Buckman exclusively told GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro.



She added that the police have learnt their lessons from the incident which will be applied in the 2020 upcoming general elections.



Watch the full interview here





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.