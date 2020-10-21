General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Election Desk: Asiedu Walker set to unseat NPP as Independent Presidential candidate

play videoIndependent Presidential Candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker

Since the dawn of the fourth republic, the electoral politics in Ghana has been deeply polarized between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



But this time, some parties and aspirants are rearing their heads to compete in the upcoming elections as formidable third force candidates.



One of them is Independent Presidential Candidate, Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker who is hoping to be elected president on December 7 along with his running mate, Jacob Osei Yeboah.



After being cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Asiedu Walker had his turn on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk to discuss his visions and aspirations for Ghanaians.



His major aim is to break the NPP and NDC duopoly which has persisted over 20 years now.



Aside that, Mr Walker spoke largely about some topical political issues and also attempted to explain his absence in the political scene after being disqualified from the 2016 presidential race.



Watch Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker full interview on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk;









