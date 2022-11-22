Election Desk: Afriyie Ankrah takes on NPP govt, touts NDC’s better performance over incumbent

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

GhanaWeb brings you the concluding parts of the interview we had with an aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary position, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.



In the first part, the former deputy general secretary of the party spoke about some of his past experiences working in party positions, as well as in erstwhile NDC governments.



He also highlighted a few of the reasons he is the best candidate for the position, one of which he explained is because of his commitment to the grassroots of the party.



In this second and final part of the video, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah broadens the conversations, speaks about the performance of past NDC governments and the incumbent New Patriotic Party; his assessments of the performance of the outgoing General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, among others.



Afriyie Ankrah also explains to Ghanaians why the NDC should be the party of choice going into the 2024 general elections, some of which are based on the fact that the party achieved far more than the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“He has been tried and after 6 years, people have realized that he’s completely bogus; a bogus government. So, going forward, we will recall what we were able to do within that period, with the resources available to us, that by the time we were leaving office, the total debt stock was 127million. Our debt today to ratio was not up to 60% and all the indicators and the rating agencies gave us B-, right?



“And at that time, it was said that we were not capable of managing the economy. Today, these same rating agencies have declared this same economy as junk, rubbish, trash. The exchange rate is GHc15 to the dollar, and rising. Our debt to GDP ratio is over 100%; it’s 104%, that means that the economy has collapsed.



“Ukraine and Russia, where the bombs are dropping, their currency is performing better than Ghana. Ukraine and Russia, where the bombs are dropping, their debt to GDP ratio is better than Ghana. Ukraine and Russia, where the bombs are dropping, all the global indicators – and this is not NDC saying it… NDC is not Fitch, NDC is not SNP, NDC is not Moody’s, NDC is not Bloomberg.



“All these international rating agencies that rated us far better than what we are today, and the NPP said we were not capable of managing the economy, today, those same rating agencies are rating you 0-0 0-0,” he said.



Watch the full interview below:











