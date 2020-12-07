Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election Day: Improper behaviour'll not be tolerated – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Improper behaviour by any citizen, no matter their political colour, with regard to the conduct of Monday’s general election, will not be tolerated, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned.



Addressing the nation on the eve of Election Day, 7 December 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians have the right to vote in peace devoid of any intimidation.



He said: “It is crucial that tomorrow’s election be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security devoid of intimidation and violence.



"The Ghanaian people are entitled to go about the exercise of their civic duties in peace and in freedom.



“The security services have assured me that they have made adequate preparations to protect the sanctity of the process. They have assured me of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favour. Improper behaviours by any citizen no matter their political colour will not be tolerated.”



The president further advised the citizenry to observe all covid protocols, as they go out to vote in Monday’s polls.



“Particularly in the wake of the pandemic, let us all adhere strictly to the covid-19 protocols put in place at all the 38, 622 polling stations so we can cast our ballots in safety. We should, therefore, not panic or be afraid,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated while encouraging every eligible voter to “turn out in your numbers and cast your vote.”

