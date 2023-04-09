Election 2024: We'll show NDC pepper, crush them if they try any violence - Owusu Bempah

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, is optimistic Ghanaians will vote against the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP will destroy any strategy plotted by the NDC to mar the election.



In a 3newsreport sighted by GhanaWeb, the politician said, “They [NDC] do not have the balls, they only talk, in the 2024 elections the Ghanaian people will reject NDC and if they try any violence we will show them pepper, we will crush them.”



Owusu Bempah was responding to Ningo Prampam MP, Sam George, who called on his party members to go back to the revolution days.



Sam George's reaction also came after Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, said NPP will resist any attempt from the NDC to harass or intimidate its members during the general election.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, Bryan Acheampong said the NPP will prove to the NDC that they have the men should they try anything mischievous on election day.



He also said the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



