Election 2024: Boakye Agyarko trains communicators and research teams in Ajumako constituency

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: Francis Osei, Contributor

The former Minister for Energy and former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Boakye Agyarko has held a day training session for party communicators and research teams in Ajumako Enyan Esiam constituency.



“On 17th February 2024, I joined the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency as a resource person for their 1-day workshop for its party communication and research teams."



The 2024 general elections, as is the case in all elections, will pivot on our ability to convince Ghanaians that we are still the safest pair of hands to hold the fortunes and well-being of Ghanaians. We must win the arguments in order to win the votes”, he shared on his social media platforms.



Boakye Agyarko who is noted for his effective communication skills seized the moment to observe a minute of silence for the late Oman FM presenter, Kwabena Kwakye who died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



In attendance at the workshop were the parliamentary candidate, Rasheed Kwasi Etuaful, former parliamentary candidate, constituency executives, communicators, TESCON executives from the UEW-Ajumako campus, and research teams.



The attendees of the workshop appreciated the opportunity and urged Boakye Agyarko to extend his knowledge to other constituencies to prepare them ahead of the 2024 general elections.