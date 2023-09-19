Election 2024: Alan has not held 'partnership talks' with CPP – Chairperson

Politics of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has denied claims that former Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has held talks with the Nkrumahist party to partnership it to contest the 2024 Presidential election.



This follows a report in the Ghanaian Times Newspaper that Mr Kyerematen is said to be exploring the idea of partner­ing with the Convention People’s Party’s Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the 2024 general elections.



The newspaper claimed the former Minister for Trade and Industry has initiated talks with the two-time CPP flagbearer for a possible alliance.



It further reported that Mr Kyerematen has held talks with the leadership of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the Convention People’s Party, political parties that already have existing structures to make the campaign easier.



According to our source, dis­cussions were far advanced with the CPP and both Mr Kyerematen and Mr Greenstreet were expected to announce their intent in the coming days.



The source said that he initially tossed the idea of running as an independent candidate but later abandoned the idea, realising that it would be difficult to run a success­ful independent campaign in 2024.



Mr Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP Presidential race after finishing in third position in the super delegates conference held on August 26. He garnered 95 votes, behind Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who secured 629 and 132 votes, respectively.



But speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, the Chairperson of the CPP, Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma said the claims by the newpaper is news to the party.



She said no such discussion has been held by leadership of the party.



“I am the Chair and leader of the CPP, and I am not aware of a meeting between Alan and the CPP. Maybe, Alan is now thinking of such a meeting. None of the members of the Central Committee of the party knows anything about what has been put out by Ghanaians Times. I Chair the Central Committee of the party, nothing of such has come before me for discussion by leadership of the party.



“On the supposed meeting between Alan with Ivor Greenstreet, I think they may be thinking of going independent and not Flagbearer and running mate of the CPP. Because Greenstreet is not the leader of the party. He’s been a two-time flagbearer of the party, but in 2024, it’s a different ballgame. The CPP is about to elect its Flagbearer, we are now in our organizational mode and rebranding to get the party to be viable.”



Mr Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP Presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023, cited intimida­tion and an unfair playing field as reasons for his withdrawal.



Meanwhile, some of his sup­porters have joined Vice President Bawumia’s campaign.