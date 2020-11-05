Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Election 2020 will be one of the most peaceful elections - Security Analyst

Security expert, Emmanuel Kotin has said that the 2020 general elections will be one of the most peaceful elections ever conducted in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “We are just going to have one of the most peaceful elections. It is just that you know the advent of COVID, a lot of us lost our businesses and jobs. The human security element is bringing some kind of apathy in the citizenry. However, Ghanaians have always remained peaceful irrespective of whatever challenges we face”.



Reacting to the measures being put in place ahead of the 2020 elections, Emmanuel noted that these measures were just preemptive.



Meanwhile, he has called on the police to conduct “some stimulations in the trouble spots” ahead of the elections.



“What I think the security agencies have not done and it’s not too late for them to do, is for them to undertake simulation exercises at these hotspots. The security agencies cannot ensure security alone but can only do so effectively with the support of the citizens”.



The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that a total of 62,794 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the security and safety of Ghanaians during the December polls.





