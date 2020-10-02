Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Election 2020: You’re a joker if you see it as an easy ride - Analyst

Political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah says any individual who will think that the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections would be an easy one is either a joker or not a serious politician.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he pointed out that this year’s election "is a do or die affair” because both the current president and former president have defeated each other before.



The dynamics in this year’s polls, he argued, are different from that of 2016, hence no political party especially the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party should take the election for granted or be complacent.



He was reacting to recent comments made by Sammi Awuku the National Organizer of the NPP who has admitted the 2020 polls and victory for the NPP will not come on a silver platter whereas the president and his vice have both stated the polls would be easy for the NPP considering their achievements.



Speaking at the official launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’, a group made of parliamentary aspirants who lost in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



The young politician admitted that campaigning for an incumbent government is not an easy task hence the NPP must approach this election with a mindset of being in opposition.



Mr. Awuku said in opposition, you would have to attack but in government, you would have to defend your record saying, “for me, fighting for reelection is more difficult than fighting from the opposition and that is why we need everyone on the NPP ship to make sure that we cross the 2020 December 7.



“Victory will not come on a silver platter and that is why the President and Vice President are campaigning as if we are in opposition.”



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says the polls would not be difficult because he has done so well and will win with a percentage that is far more than that of 2016.



His vice has also taken the same posture saying the outstanding performance of the NPP will give them a resounding victory.



But Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah has stressed the election would not ana easy one for any of the two major political parties.



”The two main contenders (John Mahama and Nana Addo) are experienced, politicians. Former President Mahama is an experienced politician. He has been an MP, a vice president and president. Nana Akufo-Addo is also experienced with over 45 years worth of experience, and for the first time, we have a former president and an incumbent contesting. It is a do or die because They have both defeated each other and so, this would be their final round. The political future of these two politicians would also be at stake should any of them lose the elections. The political future is at stake because NPP will not allow Nana Addo to contest again due to his age should he lose this election. It would also be a disappointment o0n the part of Mr. Mahama because people will question why he returned to contest despite being a former president.”



He added: ”the dynamics in 2016 are different from that 2020 and so, as a campaign manager if you approach the election with the mindset of having to win a silver platter, you would be disappointed.



He also suggested the reasons why the NPP has been complacent in the upcoming election because of the majority of seats they have in parliament.



Although he admitted it would be difficult for the NDC to close the gap in parliament, anything could happen as the NDC could spring a surprise.



Political parties who are describing this year’s election is an easy one he said is only doing so to give their supporters some level of hope.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.