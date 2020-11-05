General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: We won’t accept intimidation in the name of National Security – Minority to Kan Dapaah

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority has said inasmuch as they are committed to the peace of the country, before, during and after the December 7 polls, they will not be intimidated in the name of National Security during the election.



The Minority wants a fair and impartial state security during the elections.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said this after the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah addressed the lawmakers on measures taken by his men to maintain the country’s peace as the elections draw closer.



Mr Iddrisu said: “What we will urge is that we will not accept intimidation in the name of national security and we will not accept intimidation in the name of other forces…”



Taking a cue from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, Mr Iddrisu suggested: “Deployment of police officers, let it be the IGP and his men not any other category of men then we can hold the IGP and his men responsible for what outcomes we see and monitor.”



“Seventh December, get your men right, we are committed to the peace of the country...” he advised.



The Minority leader said the lawmakers are willing to spearhead the provision of resources for the security services to maintain the peace of the country if they have any financial challenges.



“You’ve not indicated to us whether you have any logistic challenges or any finance challenge as you prepare for the election. This house will want to know so that if we will have to call for dedicated resources, not what is appropriated, what is available for your men and women to safeguard the peace and security of this country. So neutrality and impartiality is what we demand from the state security,” Mr Iddrisu noted.



For his part, Mr Kan Dapaah assured that the country’s security agencies are prepared and ready to ensure a violence-free election on December 7 and beyond.



Mr Dapaah stated: “The national election security taskforce is ready, they’re ready to provide adequate security against potential electoral violence and all other acts of lawlessness. In the end, Ghana shall emerge victorious.”



He continued that: “Despite the politicisation of issues of national security which unfortunately has the potential to undermine efforts of state security agencies, we believe state security actors have remained resolute in ensuring a secured environment for all Ghanaians.



He advised that “It behoves on the ordinary citizen to play their part by providing information to assist in confronting all threats to security in this country,” adding “Ghanaians must deviate from all forms of divisive and hate speeches which can endanger the peace and also the security of the country.”





