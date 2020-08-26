General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: We're not in a ‘comfortable lead’ like the NDC – Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) recently launched its manifesto ahead of the December 7 General Elections.



The Akufo-Addo led government continues to announce projects; some of which will commence in 2021.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' with Kwami Sefa Kayi made known some of these projects including a package for cocoa farmers, the introduction of a Universal Quick Response (QR) code among others.



With all these promises, host of the show Kwami Sefa Kayi wondered why all these promises are being made; as if they know the results of the 2020 election will go in their favour.



In response, Dr Bawumia said: "I will not say we are in a comfortable lead; whether or not we win the 2020 election is in God's hands."





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.