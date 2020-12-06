General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Election 2020: We’ll revoke your license if you breach the law – NCA to media

Joe Anokye, Director General of the National Communications Authority

The National Communications Authority(NCA) has cautioned the media to be circumspect in their operations during and after the elections.



According to the NCA, failure to comply with the rules of engagement during the general election will lead to a revocation of license.



“A breach of the law, once established, will compel the NCA to revoke or suspend the licence or authorisation of the radio or TV station on grounds of national security or public interest”.



In consonance with the Authority's contribution to Ghana's democracy, the NCA directs all TV and Radio Authorisation Holders to be mindful and strictly observe: “the conditions of their licences and authorisations”.



Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) which mandates licensees and Authorisation Holders of the Authority not to engage in acts detrimental to national security and the public interest,” NCA added.



In line with this, the NCA cautions all Authorisation Holders to cease and desist from engaging or participating in activities of any political party as an established convention which prohibits political parties from engaging in political activities or campaign 24 hours before the elections due to be held on 7th December 2020.



The communications regulator has urged the media to observe all the necessary rules so as to not contravene the conditions stated in their authorisation.

