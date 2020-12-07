Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: Voting at Adaklu is going on smoothly

Voting is ongoing at the Adaklu Constituency

Voting is ongoing smoothly at all the four polling stations in the Adaklu Constituency of the Volta Region.



The presiding officers told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all the materials arrived on time for voting to start as scheduled with the covid-19 protocols being observed at all the centres visited.



Mr. James Agbo, the Presiding Officer at the Adaklu Have E.P. Primary Polling Station, said the centre had 586 registered voters out of which 60 of them had voted as at 8.15 am.



At the Adaklu Vodze L.A. Primary School, 33 out of 392 registered voters had cast their ballots as at 0830 hours.



Mr. Francis Katako, the Presiding officer, said they had the full complement of the logistics and all the machines were functioning well.



A total of 76 electorates had voted out of 415 registered voters at the Adaklu Kodzobi L.A. Primary B Polling Station as at 0840 hours.



Mr. Eden Moses Amanfu, the Presiding Officer, said he was hopeful the exercise would end successfully.



Mr. Edward Dzidza, the Presiding Officer at the Adaklu Kodzobi L.A. Primary Polling Station A, told the GNA that out of 417 registered voters 68 of them had cast their votes as at 0855.



Ms. Ruth Fiagbadzi, a CODEO Observer, said she was satisfied with the process so far and that it had been peaceful and orderly.



All the party agents at the polling stations visited expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

