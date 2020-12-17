Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Using state security to terrorise voters unacceptable – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described as “unacceptable” the use of armed personnel to “terrorise and in the process kill and maim innocent voters and security personnel”.



Mr Mahama said this during his one-day working visit to Techiman on Wednesday, 16 December 2020.



During the 7 December polls, two people were killed while four others sustained injury when security men opened fire on them at a collation centre in Techiman South constituency as part of isolated cases of violence that characterised the polls.



Mr Mahama used the opportunity to visit the injured persons and families of those who lost their lives to console them.



He also led a delegation of the NDC to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Techiman and his elders where he stated that: “The use of armed personnel by government to terrorise and in the process kill and maim innocent voters and security personnel is unacceptable and must be condemned by all Ghanaians.”



“We cannot allow such barbarism to be perpetuated by government on innocent and unarmed citizens,” he added.





