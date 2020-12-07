General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Ursula Owusu confident of retaining Ablekuma West seat

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful,

Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says she is confident of a massive victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Parliamentary and Presidential elections at Ablekuma West.



The two-time MP for Ablekuma West, who is seeking a third term in Parliament, just voted at the Home Care School polling station in Dansoman.



She is running against Rev. Kweku Addo, who represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Ablekuma West was carved out of Ablekuma South in 2012 and has since been won by the NPP in both parliamentary and presidential races.



Communities in the constituency include Dansoman, Banana Inn, Agege, and Glefe.



There are 92,198 registered voters in the Ablekuma West Constituency.



Madam Ursula in an interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Laud Adu Asare, intimated that she is confident of victory.



When asked if she could lose her seat to her contender, she had this to say: “Not going to happen...not in a million years. This is NPP territory and we’ve worked hard in our accounting to the people. They’re satisfied with my performance as a Member of Parliament...and the vast majority say they’ll return me as their member of Parliament," said the MP for Ablekuma West.







