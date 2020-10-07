Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Stephen Ntim launches campaign to support Akufo-Addo

Stephen Ntim, others at the launch

A former National First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Stephen Ntim has launched a campaign to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party to emerge victors in the December elections.



The campaign dubbed “Stephen Ntim Says 4 More For Nana” is to rally massive support for the President to continue his good policies.



Speaking in an interview at the launch of the campaign, he noted that the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo in 2016 made lots of promises to Ghanaians of which the opposition saw as unachievable promises but have been achieved under the current administration.



“ . . we are all living witnesses to what President Akufo-Addo has achieved so far. I cannot sit down and watch the opposition NDC and John Mahama who has proven to be incompetent to come back and reverse the progress we have made so far as a country under President Akufo-Addo,” he said.



Stephen Ntim also averred that the mantra in Ghana now is ''4More4Nana'' and that everyone must be part of that agenda and push the competent NPP government for another four-year term.



He mentioned that the NPP government under Akufo-Addo has successfully restored teachers and nurses trainees allowances which was cancelled by the NDC government, implemented the 1D1F, Planting for Foods and Jobs, One Constituency One million Dollars among other policies which are positively impacting in the lives of Ghanaians.



He further pledged the commitment of the “Stephen Ntim Says 4 More For Nana” agenda supporters to campaign in all Regional Capitals, showcasing the good policies and achievements of the NPP till the day of elections.



He advised Ghanaians not to allow John Mahama to come back and destroy the gains made by Nana Akufo-Addo, urging all and sundry to spread the gospel of ''4More4Nana'' to do more.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.