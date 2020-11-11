Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: Security will be provided to all – National Security assures NDC

Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of National Security

The National Security Ministry has assured the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that security will be provided to all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations in the upcoming elections on December 7.



The assurance comes after a meeting between officials of the NDC and the Ministry.



A statement issued by the Ministry after the meeting said: “In the ensuing discussions, the NDC delegation – while fully supportive of the need to defend and preserve Ghana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – shared its own perspectives and concerns about recent developments in the Volta region.



“The meeting emphasized the need for transparency and continuing dialogue to build trust even as broader national security concerns are addressed.

“The Minister assured the meeting of the Government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections.”



Below is the full statement:



The National Security Ministry held a meeting in Accra on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with a delegation from the National Democratic Congress, upon a request by the latter.



The meeting discussed a number of issues including;



Preparations by the National Election Security Task Force for the pending Presidential and Parliamentary elections. Recent criminal activities by some groups along the country’s eastern corridor, and implications for peace and security of Ghana; On security arrangements for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the meeting was briefed on the preparations by the National Elections Security Task Force. The meeting underscored the fact that all officers of security agencies will wear identification tags.



Additionally, a proper register of security officers will be kept for ease of reference.



All political parties will be engaged by the elections’ security task force to ensure their cooperation and compliance with security arrangements for the election.



Officials of the Ministry also provided an overview of security threats posed by some groups along the country’s eastern corridor.



Follow-up meetings will be held and extended to other political parties.

