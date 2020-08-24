General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Security services end in-service tactical training sessions

The security officers involved in the training

Closing ceremonies have been held at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College (GPCSC) at Winneba in the Central Region and Police Counter Terrorism Enactment and Concentration Camp (PCTECC) at Huhunya in the Eastern Region, for the third batch of trainees in tactical operations, public order management and other skills.



The ceremonies were held concurrently at the various training centres on Friday, August 21, 2020.



At the Concentration Camp (PCTECC) at Huhunya, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Johnson Oyrifi-Akrofi congratulated the trainees and urged personnel of the security services to work as a team to ensure successful and peaceful 2020 election.



Also, Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, the Commissioner in charge Operations added that personnel are prepared to deal with any challenge that they may face during the incoming election with respect to border patrol. He was very thankful to the Police administration for the training.



At Winneba, DCOP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations stated that, the training will go a long way to build the confidence of personnel to be able to counter any threat that will undermine the 2020 elections and beyond.



The training involved 584 personnel drawn from the Police Service, Immigration and Ambulance Service.



They were supervised by Chief Superintendent Mr Adofiem Raymond Wejong at Huhunya and Chief Superintendent Mr.Theodore Hlormenu, Winneba, respectively.



Present at the two ceremonies were Senior Officers from the Police, Immigration, Ambulance Service, BNI, Armed Forces and traditional leaders.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.