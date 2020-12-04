General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: Security officers dispatched

The security officers converged at the independence square after which they were dispatched

A combined team of security officials has been deployed to the various regions across the country ahead of Monday’s elections.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as well as other agencies including the Ghana Ambulance Service are expected to get to their various posts before election day.



At a short ceremony to bark out instructions to the men in uniform and dispatch them to their respective posts, at the Independence Square, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, charged them to be professional on duty.



He said the success of the polls will be dependent on their collaboration with Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) officials.



“We have dedicated ourselves to protect Ghanaians and residents of Ghana and more importantly protect the ballot, therefore I urge all of you to do your best,” IGP Oppong Boanuh said.







“All of us must be professional, we must put on the prescribed uniforms only, we must wear our armbands and make sure we report on duty [on election day].”



He said the National Elections Security Task Force expects incident-free elections but in the event of any incident, it must be reported.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.