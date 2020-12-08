Election 2020: Ricketts-Hagan retains Cape Coast South seat

General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Source: Class FM
The incumbent Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has retained his seat in Monday’s polls.
Mr Ricketts-Hagan polled 21,118 to beat the New Patriotic Party’s Ernest Arthur, who polled 19,714.
Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential race with 20,593 votes while former President John Mahama polled 19,694.
The rest of the results are as follow:
GUM - 257
CPP- 31
GFP- 8
GCPP- 2
APC - 4
LPG - 6,
PNC - 2,
PPP - 15,
NDP - 6
Independent - 6
