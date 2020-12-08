You are here: HomeNews2020 12 08Article 1128836

Election 2020: Ricketts-Hagan retains Cape Coast South seat

Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has retained his seat in Monday’s polls.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan polled 21,118 to beat the New Patriotic Party’s Ernest Arthur, who polled 19,714.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential race with 20,593 votes while former President John Mahama polled 19,694.

The rest of the results are as follow:

GUM - 257

CPP- 31

GFP- 8

GCPP- 2

APC - 4

LPG - 6,

PNC - 2,

PPP - 15,

NDP - 6

Independent - 6

