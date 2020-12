General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Ricketts-Hagan retains Cape Coast South seat

Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has retained his seat in Monday’s polls.



Mr Ricketts-Hagan polled 21,118 to beat the New Patriotic Party’s Ernest Arthur, who polled 19,714.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential race with 20,593 votes while former President John Mahama polled 19,694.



The rest of the results are as follow:



GUM - 257



CPP- 31



GFP- 8



GCPP- 2



APC - 4



LPG - 6,



PNC - 2,



PPP - 15,



NDP - 6



Independent - 6

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter