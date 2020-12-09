Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Results by the EC must reflect true will of Ghanaians – PPP

Jean Mensa is EC Chairperson

Read the full statement below.



LET’S BE CAUTIOUS IN OUR PRONOUNCEMENTS



The PPP is concerned about the outcome of the 2020 Presidential race and the delay declaring a winner.

We are equally concerned about the various allegations of violence and possible fraud.

We would like to place on record that the PPP shall be the first to congratulate the EC's declared winner of the Presidential race.



In this regard, premature congratulations are out of order, particularly at this time when the election is too close to call. Let us desist from this practice. It has the tendency to promote instability in our dear nation.



We encourage the EC to thoroughly review all allegations of criminality and electoral infractions, and to calm the tensions in the nation by announcing figures that reflect the true will of the people.



We would like to advise all security services to act in the interest of the people of Ghana, and not for or against any political party.



We call on all Ghanaians to be vigilant and awake by protecting the dignity of our electoral system, while at the same time being mindful that all actions taken in this critical period should contribute to preserving peace and stability in Ghana.

Signed,



Brigitte Dzogbenuku



2020 Presidential candidate

