Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Reject violence – NCCE

Oral Robert Amenyo, Deputy Volta Regional Director of the NCCE

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr Oral Robert Amenyo has called on Ghanaians, especially the youth, to conduct themselves well before, during and after the December 7 polls.



According to Mr Amenyo, no one should allow him or herself to be used by any politician to create mayhem because at the end, their lives will be at risk whilst the politicians will be at a safer place.



“To the youth, we continue to tell them that the future of this country belongs to them, all the big men and those they’re following today, very soon, they will handle the baton to them...so, if you spoil the future that you should come and rather handle, you’re going to give yourself more work.



“So we’re appealing to them that no political leader has ever been caught in those activities i.e fighting, taking ballot papers away and all those kind of stuff, it is always the youth that are used for those things,” he stated.



He added: “We’re praying and asking them that this time around they should say no to some of these things, for if you’re hurt you’re going to bear that pain alone and more importantly some of the children of those politicians are either in school or outside the country, so, why do you want to die for them when actually we should all rather fight for the peace of the country so that we can enjoy the forward development together.”



Mr Amenyo gave the advice in an interview with Class News’ Volta Regional correspondent Albert Kuzor on the sidelines of the inauguration of an inter-party dialogue committee in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.



The committee members consisted of representatives of the various political parties including religious and traditional leaders and the Police from the district.



The committee was charged by the NCCE to play their roles to make sure that, there is peace before, during and after in the 2020 general elections in the region.



Prior to this, the NCCE in the Volta Region had organised sensitization programmes to preach peace including a peace concert held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ho.



The Volta Regional Director of the NCCE, Mr Ken Kponor revealed that there will be an inter-party debate on peace for the parliamentary candidates of the various political parties in the region on Friday, 13 November 2020.



The District Police Command, DSP Maya speaking at the event charged the various political parties to ensure that their polling station agents and supporters abide by all rules and regulations.



“we will not tolerate any electoral offence” adding that “I’ll arrest you, deal with you so that next election, you don’t repeat such behaviour”.



The various party representatives pledged to ensure peace and transparency in Ho West.





