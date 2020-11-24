Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Election 2020: Rawlings’s wish is for Mahama to lose – NDP

play videoNDP is founded by wife of Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has suggested the late former President Jerry John Rawlings would not have supported the idea of having the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) organise his funeral.



The General Secretary of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, addressing a press conference on Monday, said the late Rawlings slammed the NDC for turning his late mother’s funeral into an NDC event.



He said the NDC is denying the former President a befitting state burial so they can benefit politically.



He also said the late former President would not have supported the NDC whose running mate wrote the forward that desecrated his legacy as a former president.



He further claimed Mr Rawlings would not have supported the choice of Mahama as a candidate because he [Mahama] has moved away from the principles and values of NDC.



Alhaji Mohammed noted that when Rawlings was alive, he chose not to join the campaign of candidate Mahama, and it would be disingenuous to make him part now that he has passed.



He challenged cadres and comrades of the NDC to ask themselves if Rawlings would have approved their support for Mr Mahama following the pain the NDC inflicted on him.



The chief scribe of the NDP added that the late Rawlings was eager to see Mr Mahama lose the 2020 elections because late Rawlings believed Mahama and his cohort had departed from the principles of probity and accountability on which the NDC was formed.



He further alleged the late Rawlings was aware Mr Mahama’s intention is not to win the 2020 polls but hijack the NDC in an attempt to contest in 2024.



He was emphatic that the NDC will lose the 2020 polls, adding the true comrades are waiting for Mahama to lose so they can rescue the party from him and the Ahwoi’s.



He charged true loyalists of the late President to join the NDP to honour what J.J. Rawlings believed in.









