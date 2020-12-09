General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Election 2020: Police confirms 5 deaths in 3 regions

The five deaths were recorded in Accra, Bono East and Northern Region

The Ghana police has confirmed the death of 5 civilians across the nation between December 7, 2020, and December 9, 2020.



The five deaths were recorded in the Odododiodio in the Greater Region, Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, and Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region.



The Joint Operation centre of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) recorded a total number of 61 electoral and post-electoral nationwide of which 21 are true cases of electoral violence that involved gunshots resulting in the death of 6.



This is according to a statement released by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police, Sheila Kessie Abyaie-Buckman.



She commended the public for their cooperation with pre-security measures put in place bad executed through the electioneering period.



She, however, added that the “NESFT deems the incident recorded could have been avoided and therefore condemns their occurrences and promise to investigate each of them”



Below is the full statement

