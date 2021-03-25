Election 2020: Party policies influenced the voting pattern of Ghanaians – Survey

Politics of Thursday, 25 March 2021

The European Public Policy Institute (EPPI), a research organization that focuses on political and social developments in Africa, Asia and the Americas, says the Ghanaian electorate was influenced by policy considerations during December 7, 2020, elections.



The EPPI drew this conclusion after a survey conducted in January 2021.



In a report by Asaase Radio sighted by GhanaWeb, the research which has just been released was based on a nationally representative sample of 1,258 eligible responses from all 16 regions, with a margin of error of plus or minus three per cent (+/- 3%).



“The answers by respondents to the survey showed that the policies of the political party or government, the political party on its own as an entity, and the personality of particular presidential candidates were the three factors which influenced whom they decided eventually to vote for,” Asaase Radio reported.



“The survey also looked at whom the probable candidates of the two main political parties, the NPP and the NDC, are likely to be in 2024 and which of them stand a better chance of winning the election.”



Ghana has an illiterate population of 85 per cent.



Thus, the implications of the research are important because they speak to the means by which the electorate gets public education on policies/issues, and what those media/platforms are churning out.



