Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Election 2020: No nose mask, no vote - Ashanti Regional EC

Electorates have been urged to put on their masks at polling stations

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio, has disclosed that electorates who turn up at polling stations without a nose mask will not be allowed to vote.



According to the EC, it’s their duty to protect their worker hence they will drive away anyone who does not comply to the coronavirus directive at voting centres.



In an interview with JoyNews, Benjamin Bannor Bio noted that no amount of plea from political parties will shield anyone who goes to a polling station without a face mask.



“No face mask, no voting. Whoever you are before we attend to you, you need to wear your face mask. That is going to change the behaviour of the populace to wearing face mask,” the EC Ashanti Regional Director said.



The EC recorded a smooth run of voting in the Special Voting which was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Ashanti Region.





