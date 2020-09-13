General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Election 2020: Naana Jane begins four-day campaign tour of Western Region

Vice presidential candidate of NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will begin a four-day campaign tour of the Western region from today Sunday, September 13, 2020.



The NDC runningmate has already visited six regions as part of her campaign for the December polls.



She will pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities and religious leaders and interact with a broad range of stakeholders from all walks of life in the region.



She will share highlights of the NDC’s manifesto that respond to the unique issues of locals in the region.



She’s also scheduled to tour Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan, Prestea Huni-Valley, Jomoro, Mpohor and Amenfi West constituencies. Similar interactive engagements in the Amenfi Central, Amenfi East, Evalue Adjomoro-Gwira, Ellembelle, Ahanta West and Jomoro constituencies will take place.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will be accompanied by Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Ms. Emelia Authur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Office of the NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate.





