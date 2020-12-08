General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: NaCCA Boss sails through Kwesimintim

Prince Hamid Armah, Head of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment

The Head of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has won the Kwesimintim seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Prince Hamid got 24,785 of the while his closest contender, Philip Buckman polled 13,409 votes.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress has recaptured the Akwatia Parliamentary seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party.



A 51-year-old Businessman, Mr Henry Yiadom-Boachie alias Okoyo of the NDC defeated his sole contender, Enerst Kumi of the NPP, with 19,899 votes as against 18,742 garnered by the latter to win back the seat for the NDC.



In 2016, a hairdresser by Profession-Mercy Adu Gyamfi Bello, popularly known as Ama Sey defeated then Member of Parliament Baba Jamal Ahmed to become the MP.



Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.