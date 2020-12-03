Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Election 2020: NPP will win Mion, Upper West Akim seats - Lawyer Adu-Tutu

Leading member of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’, Lawyer Adu-Tutu Jnr.

A leading member of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’, Lawyer Adu-Tutu Junior has expressed confidence the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will for the first time win the Mion and Upper West Akim parliamentary seats.



He said the party has never won the seats but come December 7, 2020, the party will win the two seats in the parliamentary election.



He was optimistic the NPP will form the majority in parliament after the 2020 polls and also win the presidential election by a wide margin.



Lawyer Adu-Tutu Junior said the NPP will win the polls because Ghanaians have appreciated the achievements of the party.



The major education policy of Free SHS he added has affected many lives and Ghanaians are ready to maintain the NPP so they will do better than what they have done in their first-term.



The Aspirants Unite for Victory, is a group of 220 unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants and 42 sitting MPs who lost the parliamentary primaries of the NPP but who have buried their differences and put the defeat behind them and have joined forces to work to ensure victory for the NPP in the December elections.



The group as part of their strategies is embarking on regional tours, constituency visits, health walks, and house to house campaigns.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.