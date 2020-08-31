Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Election 2020: 'NDP’s Nana Konadu will win' – General Secretary

National Democratic Party (NDP) flag-bearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP) Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong has said it is misinformation and disingenuous for people to say Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is contesting the 2020 elections to break the front of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking to Stephen Anti on 3FM’s Decision 2020 on Sunday, August 30, Alhaji Frimpong said it is surprising for people to form the opinion that the former First Lady was dissatisfied with the happenings in the NDC and that is why she broke away from the NDC.



“That is misinformation! How do people form the opinion that she was dissatisfied? What is dissatisfaction? In any case, leadership is not your candy lying down and you just come and pick. Like I said it is very important that they understand what she is doing; the most important thing is that we have enjoyed 28 good years of governance and we just think it came in easily. It didn’t fall down from a vacuum, it came from higher inspiration so nobody must think that. As a matter of fact we in the NDP we are not even bothered at all about how many draw from the stables of the former President.”



The NDP has set the 4th and 5th of September to affirm the candidature of the former First Lady.



A communiqué released by the party indicates that Nana Konadu was picked out of other three individuals who expressed the desire to contest the elections.



According to Alhaji Frimpong, the former First Lady brings good leadership to the table, adding the NDP will place the communities at the center of governance through what he describes as Community Organisations Bureaus (COBs).



He said the NDP will win the elections and shame naysayers.



“Even if you think we are not winning we are helping people to get focused on the leadership factor that has been provided in the Forth Republic; People must not be distracted by the kind of goodies that people are bringing.”



In the last elections, Nana Konadu managed 16,549 votes, representing 0.16 per cent of the total votes cast.



The party has still no representation in Ghana’s Parliament.



Asked how the party seeks to rally support for the flagbearer, Alhaji said: “In every following, there is a renewal and desertions so those people who have deserted our party are not fixtures. I joined the NDP from the NDC and the way I see the vision of the founders is not the way I was seeing it but now I feel better. My relationship with the NDC is not adversarial.”





