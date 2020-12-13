General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: NDC condemns attacks on its MPs- elect

The National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns the violent attacks against the Party's Members of Parliament-elect for the Keta and Jomoro Constituencies immediately following their respective victories in the recently-conducted general elections.



It said: "The brutal assault on the person of Madam Dorcas Toffey, Member of Parliament Elect for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, resulting in her hospitalisation, and serious injuries to several members of her household and NDC supporters, was clearly designed to cause severe injury to her, in the expectation that she may not be able to take her seat at the time of the swearing in, thus enabling the NPP to claim majority status and empower them to select the Speaker of Parliament.



"Similarly, the murderous attack against the NDC Member of Parliament of the Keta Constituency, Mr. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, was also clearly intended to achieve the same purpose, an official statement signed by Mr Kakra Essamuah, the Director of Communications said.



"Accordingly we repeat our condemnation of these acts of violence and demand that all our Members of Parliament-elect be provided with adequate security by the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service.



"Additionally, we call on the individual NDC MP-Elect to take all necessary measures to boost their personal security, just as we strongly urge the Party in the affected Constituencies to offer assistance towards achieving maximum security for all NDC MPs Elect," it added.



Finally, we call on the government headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to restrain the hoodlums from his Party who, from the registration period and throughout the elections, have committed acts of vandalism and violence against NDC members and supporters that soil the image of our dear country. This is the least that we expect from our government, it added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.