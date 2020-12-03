General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Election 2020: Motorbikes are not allowed at polling stations – IGP warns

play videoJames Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police

James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, has warned the general public to not engage in activities that will disrupt the December 7 elections.



The IGP told Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning show, that the electorate are not to ride motorbikes to the polling stations because it will breach the security services' instructions to maintain law and order during the elections.



He indicated that motorbike riders are to ensure their bikes are parked some metres away from the centre before they cast their ballots.



''We're not going to allow motorbikes at the polling stations...Within [....] about 200 to 300 meters from the polling stations, we'll prevent people from using motorbikes. So, if you bring a motorbike, you have to park your motorbike somewhere [else], and walk to the polling station. If you come to the polling station with your motorbike, we will seize the motorbike,” the IGP warned.



The IGP further added, ''We have the Rapid Response Unit. If a Police officer sees a motorbike at the polling station, the officer must call for us to arrest the rider.''



A total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the security and safety of the electorates during next week’s polls.



Out of these, about 6,600 will be soldiers.



The personnel comprise of staff of the Ghana Police Service. They will be supported by some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and plain-clothed personnel of the National Investigations Board, formerly BNI.



He emphasized that the plain-clothed personnel will not have any official duties at the polling stations. Therefore, any such persons who claim to be plain-clothed security personnel must be asked by the electorate to produce their ID cards.





